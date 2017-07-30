Man charged after 14-year-old girl raped twice

A man has been charged with rape after a 14-year-old girl was attacked twice on the same night.

Khurram Rahi, 27, from Smethwick, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday over the first alleged incident at Witton station in the city.

A 34-year-old man who was also arrested on Saturday has been released while inquiries continue, British Transport Police said.

The teenager was attacked in a secluded part of the station, near Aston Villa's football ground, between 8pm on Tuesday and 2am the following morning.

Shortly afterwards, the girl walked out of the station and flagged down a passing vehicle to ask for help, but was raped a second time after getting into the car with another man.

Detectives are searching for a suspect, described as a thick set Asian man of about 5ft 6in and with large biceps, in connection with the second attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Fitzpatrick said: "This case has gained national interest and I am pleased we are now in a position to charge a man in connection.

"I would once again like to thank the public and the media for their help in sharing this appeal.

"However, we still have a suspect outstanding for the offence in the vehicle. I would urge anyone who may have any information regarding this attack to get in touch as soon as possible.

"The second assault happened at approximately 2am close to Witton station. The victim flagged down a vehicle for help, a man then raped her."

Anyone with any information can text 61016, call 0800 40 50 40, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.