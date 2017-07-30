Families evacuated after crane collapse

Nearly 50 people were forced to spend the night in temporary accommodation after a crane collapsed.

The 60-metre crane came to rest against the former Primark store in West Street, Reading.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 2pm on Saturday and 60 residential properties were evacuated while attempts were made to stabilise the machine.

Reading Council has re-homed 49 people, with other residents preferring to arrange to stay with friends and family.

A number of roads in the Berkshire town have been closed for safety reasons, Thames Valley Police said.