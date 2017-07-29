Lotto jackpot rises to £6.9m after no tickets win Saturday's top prize

Wednesday's Lotto draw will have an estimated £6.9 million jackpot after no ticket-holders won Saturday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 26, 59, 56, 55, 01, 41 and the bonus number was 36.

Set of balls six and draw machine Arthur were used.

No-one matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball, but 54 ticket-holders matched five numbers to win £1,498 each.

Some 2,820 people matched four numbers to win £185 and 70,396 matched three numbers to win £25.

One person scooped the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot and another won the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 22, 14, 34, 33, 10 and the Thunderball number was 07.