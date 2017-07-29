Boris Johnson condemns North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test

North Korea's testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile has been condemned by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

The Foreign Secretary warned Pyongyang that Britain and its allies would confront the "growing threat" posed by the country.

Mr Johnson said: "The UK strongly condemns North Korea's second test of an intercontinental ballistic missile and calls on the regime to immediately stop all activity that breaches UN Security Council resolutions.

"The UK will stand alongside our allies and partners as we confront the growing threat North Korea poses to regional and international security. Once again North Korea shows no regard for its international obligations.

"We urge the DPRK regime to put the well-being of its own people ahead of the illegal pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programmes."

The intervention came after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said the second test of an intercontinental ballistic missile demonstrated his country can now hit the US mainland.