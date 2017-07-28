Man charged over London acid attack

A man has been charged following an acid attack in east London which left two people with "life-changing" injuries.

The victims were taken to hospital after what police described as a noxious substance was thrown at them on Tuesday.

The men, aged 23 and 24, flagged down officers at around 7pm near Roman Road, Bethnal Green.

Rahad Hussain, 23, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and one count of possession of an offensive weapon, namely acid.

Earlier on Friday police said of the two injured men: "Whilst their condition is not being treated as life-threatening, it is being treated as life-changing."

Hussain, of no fixed address, is due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates Court on Saturday.