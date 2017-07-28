Harry to visit project aimed at keeping youngsters 'Fit and Fed' during holidays

Prince Harry will visit a summer holiday project aimed at keeping youngsters active, fed and occupied during the break from school.

Harry will travel to east London to learn about the Fit and Fed campaign, providing children and young people from the London Borough of Newham with access to free activity sessions and lunches throughout their summer holidays.

Launched this month, Fit and Fed is a response to the pressing issues of holiday hunger, isolation, and inactivity that many children across the UK experience during the school break.

Fit and Fed, which brings together community organisations from the StreetGames, Ambition and Sported networks, will operate in 100 disadvantaged neighbourhoods across the country this summer, and in 2017 aims to help 12,000 children and young people.

In the London borough's Central Park Harry will chat to coaches leading the sessions, run by the leisure trust activeNewham together with Fight for Peace, which is encouraging five to 14-year-olds to take part in a range of activities from football and tennis to rounders and cricket.

Harry will also meet Fit and Fed volunteers as they serve the lunches and later chat to children and young people to learn first-hand about their experiences of the project.