'Game changer' football ruling dams illegal match streams

The Premier League has been granted a court order which it says will help crack down on illegal streaming of football matches.

The order will mean internet service providers will be forced to block servers which are hosting live footage of fixtures and will run for the length of the 2017/18 season.

A similar order was in place for the title run-in last season and saw more than 5,000 IP addresses blocked after streaming football matches.

Premier League director of legal services Kevin Plumb hailed the High Court order as a "game changer".

He said: " It will allow us to quickly and effectively block and disrupt the illegal broadcast of Premier League football via any means, including so called 'pre-loaded Kodi boxes'.

"The protection of our copyright, and the investment made by our broadcast partners, is hugely important to the Premier League and the future health of English football.

"The ability that clubs have to develop and acquire talented players, to build and improve stadiums, and to support communities and schools is all predicated on being able to market, sell and protect commercial rights."