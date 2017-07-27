Mother to be sentenced over murder of young daughter

A socially isolated young mother convicted of murder after suffocating her two-year-old daughter will be sentenced today.

Cody-Anne Jackson killed Macey Hogan after sending the toddler's father a photo of her and a message reading: "Sorry, just thought you deserved one last picture and memory of her."

A trial at Stafford Crown Court was told Jackson, from Stoke-on-Trent, also wrote a suicide note before the killing, stating: "There's nothing for me or Macey, life's s***."

The 20-year-old, of Packett Street, Fenton, initially denied murder, but changed her plea part-way through her trial earlier this month.

Jurors heard that Jackson, who has a history of self-harm, sent the child's father a photo of Macey two days before she was found dead with the message: "Possibly see you in court."

Opening the case against Jackson at the start of the trial, prosecutor Jonas Hankin QC said Macey's body was found on the floor in a bedroom after her mother dialled 999 on the morning of October 10 last year.

Jackson, who was in the same room attempting CPR, was found with "superficial" chest, neck and wrist injuries.

The court was told Jackson was angry and resentful towards Macey's father after the breakdown of their relationship.