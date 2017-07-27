Man has 'miracle escape' after crashing newly acquired £200,000 Ferrari

A Ferrari driver had a "miracle escape" when his £200,000 supercar careered off a motorway and burst into flames in a field - after owning it for just an hour.

The high-performance Ferrari 430 Scuderia was reduced to a twisted wreck following the prang on the M1 near junction 37 in South Yorkshire on Thursday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said on Twitter the driver lost control before the car "went airborne and burst into flames" in the wet conditions, but walked away with just cuts and bruises.

It went 50 metres down a bank and ended up in a field, where it caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters.

In a statement on Facebook police added: "Officers asked the driver what sort of car he 'had' to which he replied 'It was a Ferrari'.

"Detecting a sense of damaged pride he then said 'I've only just got it, picked it up an hour ago'."

They added: "Over the past couple of weeks there has been a number of collisions where driving styles have not reflected the road and weather conditions. Please take more care!"