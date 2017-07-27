Chronic kidney disease sufferers should be offered statins, say experts

More than two million people with kidney disease should be offered statins in a bid to combat their risk of heart attacks and strokes, health officials have said.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said that people aged 18 or over in England with chronic kidney disease (CKD) should be offered statins as a way to manage their increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Figures from Public Health England estimate around 2.6 million people aged 16 or over in England have CKD - the equivalent to around 6.1% of the population of this age group.

A new quality standard from Nice states all adults with CKD should be offered statins, specifically atorvastatin, as a way to manage their increased risk of cardiovascular disease such as heart attack, stroke, coronary heart disease and angina.

The Nice document states that people with CKD have a higher risk of these conditions.

It adds that statins - which lower the level of cholesterol in the blood - are a clinically effective treatment for preventing cardiovascular disease, and reduce the risks associated with it.

Nice said 60,000 people die prematurely each year because of CKD.

"We know that a high number of people with long-term kidney problems will develop cardiovascular disease," said Professor Gillian Leng, deputy chief executive at Nice.

"This means they have an increased risk of suffering a fatal heart attack or stroke.

"It is important for healthcare professionals to speak to patients about their treatment options.

"The effectiveness of statins is now well proven, as is their long term safety. They may appeal to a lot of people who are at risk."

Officials said that GPs, nephrologists, cardiologists and other health workers should check whether CKD patients are taking statins and discuss the risks and benefits of starting statin therapy if not.

They should be offered 20mg of the "high-intensity" statin of atorvastatin.

If their cholesterol level does not decrease enough, they may be put on a higher dose.

And if there are any side effects, they may be asked to stop taking it for a while to check they are caused by the statin.

Their doctor might discuss reducing the dose or changing to a different statin.

The quality standard also offers new guidance on how health workers can help CKD patients keep their blood pressure in a normal range .

It also states that a dults who have CKD, or who are at risk of CKD, should have their key markers of kidney function monitored. This enables earlier diagnosis and early action to reduce the risks of CKD progression, officials said.

Commenting on the news, Fiona Loud, policy director at the charity Kidney Care UK, said: "We believe that offering statin therapy to reduce cardiovascular risks such as heart attack or stroke, should be done as part of a shared and informed decision with patients.

"We welcome this guidance because the recent CKD Audit highlighted that this is not happening consistently across the country right now."

Professor Philip Kalra, academic vice president of the Renal Association and spokesman for Kidney Research UK, said: " Patients with CKD are at high risk of heart and vascular disease, and this is often because of the conditions which have led to their kidney disease, especially diabetes and high blood pressure.

"There are a limited number of treatments that are proven to reduce this cardiovascular risk in CKD, but statins definitely do.

"The current evidence suggests that many patients with CKD are not being offered statin therapy and this latest guidance will hopefully enable more patients to have access to this safe and widely used class of medication."