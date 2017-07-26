'Sugar tax' funds should not be used to fill school budget gaps, Government told

Money earmarked to help children live healthy, active lives must not be used to plug a gap in school funding, town hall bosses have warned.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said the Government needs to find "genuinely new money" to meet its school funding pledges.

The Government insisted that money raised from the sugar tax on soft drinks will be spent on improving child health.

Ministers announced in February that £415 million would be pumped into schools, as part of a healthy pupils capital programme, to pay for facilities that support PE, after-school activities and healthy eating, paid for from the soft drinks industry levy.

This levy, or sugar tax, on soft drinks with the most added sugar will be introduced in April next year.

Last week, Education Secretary Justine Greening announced an extra £1.3 billion for schools over the next two years, a move that came amid concerns from schools and parents about intense and growing pressures on budgets.

Some of this money is to come from making savings of £315 million from the healthy pupils funding, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

It is understood that the Government now expects to raise less money than expected from the sugar tax and the Treasury is topping up the fund to the original expectation, which was around £1 billion. It is understood that it is this part of the money that will now go towards general school funding.

Izzi Seccombe, chairman of the LGA's community wellbeing board, said: "It is vital that the soft drinks levy, which marked a signifi cant step in the fight against obesity, is protected.

"Government needs to find genuinely new money to meets its new school funding commitments. It is perverse and counterproductive to simply shift this money around, particularly at the expense of children's health."

A DfE spokeswoman said: "Our Soft Drinks Industry Levy will raise an estimated £775 million by 2020 and has led to soft drinks companies cutting sugar levels in their products - every penny of England's share of that money will be spent on improving child health, including enabling us to double the PE and Sports Premium to £320 million a year."