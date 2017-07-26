Managers 'have cold feet' over mental illness employees

Managers have "cold feet" when it comes to employing someone who has a mental illness, a charity has said.

Rethink Mental Illness said that many people with mental illness feel like they are pushing against a locked door when it comes to employment.

The comments come after a poll of 500 British managers with hiring responsibilities found that 83% would worry that someone with severe mental illness would not be able to cope with the demands of the job.

Almost three quarters (74%) would worry that someone with severe mental illness would need lots of time off.

And just over half would not know how to support someone with a severe mental health condition, like schizophrenia, at work.

Rethink said that 43% of all people with mental health problems are in employment, compared to 74% of the general population.

Brian Dow, director of external affairs at the charity, said: "These figures show us that the vast majority of managers still have cold feet when it actually comes to employing people with mental illness.

"No wonder many people with mental illness feel like they're pushing against a locked door when it comes to employment.

"Prejudice and confusion are keeping people who are well enough and want to work out of employment.

"Employing people with mental illness is not as fraught or complex as people seem to think.

"Often the adjustments people need are easy and don't cost anything, like flexible working, quiet areas and well being plans."