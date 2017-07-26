Croydon hammer attack: Man charged with woman's murder

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder after a "much loved sister and friend" who was attacked with a hammer died from her injuries.

Florina Pastina, 36, was attacked at an address in Croydon last Wednesday and died two days later.

A 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were also injured in the attack, police said.

Lucian Stinci, of Alpha Road, Croydon, is due before magistrates in Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said Stinci was also charged with the attempted murder of a 25-year-old man, assault causing actual bodily harm to a 25-year-old woman, and possession of a Class A drug.

Paying tribute, the family of Ms Pastina said: "We are heartbroken at the loss of a much loved sister and friend, who was a well respected teacher.

"Such a beautiful and kind person, who had so much more to give."