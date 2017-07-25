Two taken to hospital after suspected acid attack

Two men have been taken to hospital after a "suspected acid attack" in east London.

The pair were treated after an unknown liquid was thrown at them.

The men, believed to be in their late teens, flagged down police at around 7pm on Tuesday near Roman Road, Bethnal Green.

Tower Hamlets police said officers, London Ambulance service and London Fire Brigade were dealing with a "suspected acid attack".

No arrests have been made and inquires continue.

A video of the incident posted on Twitter by Chris Lennon appears to show a topless man pouring water over his face and torso as paramedics tend to him.

Another man is seen sitting on the pavement, also receiving medical attention.

Photos show what is believed to be one of men's jackets, with holes melted through the fabric.

Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali called for "urgent action" from the Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

She added: "It's unacceptable that another attack with a corrosive substance has occurred in east London."