Scientists to look at how infections build up antimicrobial resistance

The ability of common infections to resist drug treatments will be the focus of a team of scientists at a new research facility.

About 700,000 deaths each year are estimated to be caused by the problem, which has been branded one of the biggest health challenges facing society.

The University of Edinburgh will bring experts from a range of disciplines to address the issue at a newly-created lab in its refurbished Darwin building.

A £411,000 award from the Garfield Weston Foundation, which will support the creation of the facility, has made the project possible.

Professor Keith Matthews, of the School of Biological Sciences, said: "Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the greatest challenges facing society today, both in terms of human health and wellbeing, and in the stability of our livestock farming.

"This support from the Garfield Weston Foundation ensures that Edinburgh will remain at the forefront of the fight against AMR research for years to come."

Many bacterial, parasite and viral infections have evolved to fight against drugs, making conventional treatments ineffective.

A number of factors allow microbes to develop resistance and, if it continues unchecked, could see some common infections become deadly.

Dozens of researchers and collaborators around the world will work to build knowledge and understanding of resistance to antibiotic or antiviral treatments - collectively known as AMR - in people and animals.

The team will try to develop fast diagnostic tests for infection in an effort to improve how drugs are prescribed.

They will also seek to create improved vaccines and alternative treatments.

The Darwin building upgrade at the university's science and engineering campus has been designed to foster collaboration through the use of open-plan areas.

It will feature nine floors of labs as well as suites of analytical equipment and is expected to open in 2020.

Philippa Charles, director of the Garfield Weston Foundation, said: "We are delighted to be able to support the important and innovative work on antimicrobial resistance at the University of Edinburgh.

"This kind of cutting-edge scientific research, with tangible societal benefit, is exactly the kind of initiative which the Garfield Weston Foundation aims to encourage. "