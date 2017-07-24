Sara Cox stalker to be sentenced after also being found with indecent images

A stalker who sent a series of letters to BBC Radio 2 star Sara Cox will be sentenced for harassing her and for hoarding indecent images of children.

Anthony Collins, 49, pleaded guilty to harassment relating to notes posted to the 42-year-old from Bolton, who also hosts The Great Pottery Throw Down on BBC Two.

Collins sent the star letters handwritten in felt-tip pen along with a printed photo of Cox, asking her to invite him to the BBC Radio 2 studios.

In the notes, he also told Cox he was lonely, his friends were dead, he suffered from bipolar disorder and that his brother had drowned in a river.

When Collins, of Afghan Road, Chatham, Kent, was arrested in February, police found indecent images of children, Medway Magistrates' Court heard at the time.

In addition to admitting harassment, Collins also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing indecent images and two counts of making indecent images of children.

Collins will be sentenced by Judge Martin Joy at Maidstone Crown Court from 10am.