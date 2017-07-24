New Alzheimer's treatments could come from brain cell findings, experts hope

A newly discovered pathway of brain cell destruction linked to Alzheimer's could lead to novel ways of treating the disease, scientists believe.

The process, called necroptosis, is triggered by inflammation and causes neurons to explode as their contents burst out through the cell wall.

It was already known to play a key role in multiple sclerosis (MS) and motor neurone disease (MND).

Researchers found evidence that necroptosis is closely associated with Alzheimer's severity, mental decline, and loss of brain tissue.

Tests on mice with an Alzheimer's-like brain disorder showed that blocking one of three proteins linked to the pathway reduced the death of neurons and improved performance in memory-related tasks.

US lead scientist Dr Salvatore Oddo, from Arizona State University, said: "We anticipate that our findings will spur a new area of Alzheimer's disease research focused on further detailing the role of necroptosis and developing new therapeutic strategies aimed at blocking it."

Necroptosis is a form of "cell suicide" that takes place as a result of inflammation and is thought to be a defence mechanism allowing the body to rid itself of damaged or infected cells.

It has some similarities with another type of programmed cell death, apoptosis, but occurs in a more violent fashion.

A trio of critical proteins, RIPK1, RIPK3 and MLKL interact to set off necroptosis.

The scientists found raised levels of the proteins in the brains of people who had died with Alzheimer's.

Necroptosis activation was associated with tau protein - a molecule that creates knotty "tangles" in brain cells and is one of the hallmarks of the disease.

Examining the records of Alzheimer's patients who had died also showed significant links between levels of RIPK1 and MLKL and lower mental ability test scores.

In the Alzheimer's mouse model, the scientists were able to suppress necroptosis activation by blocking RIPK1.

This prevented brain cell loss in the mice, and led to significantly better performance while navigating a water maze.

The research, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, raises hopes of developing new Alzheimer's treatments aimed at halting the destruction of brain cells, said the scientists.

Dr Oddo added: "One may not agree as to which molecules trigger Alzheimer's disease, but everybody agrees that the end result is the neuronal loss.

"If you can prevent that you may have a beneficial effect."