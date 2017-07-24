Hospital workers at four London sites to go on strike

Cleaners, porters and security guards at four London hospitals are to stage a two-week strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite at Barts Health NHS Trust, employed by Serco, will walk out from Tuesday following previous stoppages - and plan more industrial action in the coming weeks.

Unite regional officer Ruth Hydon said: "Hundreds of low paid workers remain determined to fight for a decent pay rise which recognises the important contribution they make to keeping Barts safe and clean.

"Serco is failing to seriously address the genuine concerns of the low paid workforce who are getting even poorer year on year.

"Serco is a multimillion pound company and it can afford to reward its workers fairly.

"Now four London hospitals face a two-week strike by cleaners, porters and patient catering staff.

"We urge Serco to get serious about resolving this dispute and come back to the table with an offer that addresses the rising cost of living faced by our members every day."

The dispute involves workers at Whipps Cross University Hospital, Royal London Hospital, St Bartholomew's Hospital and Mile End Hospital.

Serco has said it agreed with the Trust to pay all workers a minimum of the London Living Wage, which resulted in an increase in pay for over 230 employees and benefited over 110 permanent staff by an average of 3.5%.

The company said it had "robust" plans in place to deal with the industrial action.

A Serco spokesman said: "In agreement with the Trust, we guaranteed to pay our staff at least the London Living Wage of £9.75 an hour from day one of our contract, which has resulted in an average increase in pay of 3.5% for over 140 permanent staff.

"For those staff on higher salaries, we have protected all their terms and conditions and offered a pay increase for this year which is in line with other NHS colleagues.

"Our absolute priority during the strike has been to continue ensuring a safe, clean and caring environment for patients.

"Feedback from the Trust on how we have maintained services and patient safety has been positive and we have robust plans in place to ensure we can continue to support the Trust's hospitals to operate as normal should Unite's next planned action go ahead."