facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoringFamily Notices►More from the JEP

Campaigners plan vigil after death of man following police chase

Stand Up To Racism protesters are planning a vigil outside a London police station on Monday after a black man died following a police chase.

A man lights candles next to floral tributes outside a shop in Kingsland Road where police apprehended a young black man
A man lights candles next to floral tributes outside a shop in Kingsland Road where police apprehended a young black man

Campaigners say they are "enormously concerned and angered" over the death of Rashan Charles over the weekend.

Unverified footage on social media appeared to show at least one police officer attempting to restrain Mr Charles on the floor of a shop, in Kingsland Road, east London, at 1.45am on Saturday.

Metropolitan Police said the 20-year-old was seen "trying to swallow an object" and that an officer "sought to prevent the man from harming himself".

Mr Charles was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The police watchdog is investigating.