Quadruple amputee finishes world's largest triathlon

A quadruple amputee who had two thirds of her lung removed earlier this year has completed the world's largest triathlon in London.

Corinne Hutton finished her first triathlon on Sunday in a time of one hour, 52 minutes and 22 seconds, despite having major surgery just four months ago.

The 47-year-old from Renfrewshire in Scotland lost her hands and feet in 2013 after septicaemia, a type of blood poisoning, nearly killed her. The disease also scarred her lungs to the point where she needed surgery.

She was racing in aid of the charity she founded, Finding Your Feet, which helps families affected by congenital limb difference or amputation.

Cycling with prosthetic hands during Saturday's AJ Bell London Triathlon , she hopes to be the first person in Scotland to have a double hand transplant, after Chris King, 57, became the first person in the UK to have one in July of last year.

"I've had a few setbacks during my training, going through an operation where I lost two thirds of my lung, so it's been hard," she said.

"It was my first triathlon and the nerves did set in but I absolutely loved the challenge."

Since losing her hands and feet she has climbed Ben Nevis, learnt to fly a single engine propeller plane, and abseiled off a multi-storey building.

Also racing in Saturday's triathlon was TV chef Gordon Ramsay, who entered in relay with his daughter 15-year-old Tilly to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital. The family finished in a time of one hour, 48 minutes and 18 seconds.