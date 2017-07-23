Johnson to press for post-Brexit trade deal with New Zealand

Boris Johnson will push for progress on a post-Brexit trade deal with New Zealand when he lands in Wellington for talks with the prime minister.

The Foreign Secretary is on the latest leg of a nine-day international tour that will see him head to Australia next.

Both countries are viewed as key allies by the Government and Mr Johnson is "keen to see deals taking shape", according to Government sources.

Working groups have been set up to thrash out the details of future deals with each nation and the progress made so far will be set out during the visits.

Mr Johnson is meeting Bill English, New Zealand's prime minister, and the country's foreign minister Gerry Brownlee on Sunday before flying to Australia for talks with counterpart Julie Bishop.

It follows a three-day trip to Japan that left Mr Johnson predicting the UK was poised for an "all-singing, all-dancing" post-Brexit free trade deal with the nation.