Eight-year-old girl dies after becoming trapped under logs in forest

An eight-year-old girl has died and a 12-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after being trapped under logs in an Argyll forest.

The tragedy happened near the village of Benderloch outside Oban on Sunday.

Police and other emergency services were called to the area after receiving a report that a girl had become trapped under logs.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "An eight-year-old girl has died after she became trapped under logs in Benderloch.

"Around 2.40pm police and emergency services received a report that the young girl had become trapped.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the eight-year-old girl died at the scene.

"A 12-year-old was also airlifted to hospital in Oban for treatment."

Police said the Health & Safety Executive has been informed about the incident and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The spokesman added: "Inquires are ongoing into this incident, however police are not treating this as suspicious.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."