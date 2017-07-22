Teenager arrested after elderly woman 'hit by £6,000 scam'

A teenage boy has been arrested after an elderly woman was allegedly conned out of £6,000.

The 16-year-old and a 28-year-old man have been arrested by Avon and Somerset Police after the victim was convinced to withdraw the four-figure sum from her bank account by one of the suspects impersonating a police officer.

Police said the woman, from Bath, was targeted on Thursday.

One of the suspects allegedly convinced her to attend her bank and withdraw a large quantity of money. A courier then called at her house to pick the money up.

Acting Detective Inspector Dave Lewis said: "The two people have been questioned and released under investigation while we progress with our inquiries.

"We'd like to use this incident as a reminder to people to be wary of fraudsters posing as police, or in some cases utility company officials or banks, in order to con vulnerable people out of money.

"It's also important people ensure their elderly friends and neighbours know what to look out for to avoid falling victim to a scam and have the confidence to challenge cold callers and check their authenticity."