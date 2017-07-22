Lucky Lotto winner scoops £12.7m rollover jackpot

One lucky winner has bagged Saturday's £12.7 million Lotto jackpot, after the prize rolled over from Wednesday's draw.

The winning National Lottery numbers were 05, 13, 21, 35, 41, 47 and t he bonus ball was 23.

Draw machine Arthur and set of balls number seven were used.

Four winners matched five balls and a bonus to win just under £20,000. Some 135 players have scooped £611, while 6,890 can claim a £77 prize after Saturday night's draw.

No-one won the £500,000 Thunderball prize or the £350,000 Lotto HotPicks jackpot.

The £1 million Lotto Millionaire Raffle winning code was BLUE 3619 9606.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 21, 28, 30, 35 and the Thunderball number was 10.

Wednesday's prize will be an estimated £1.9 million.