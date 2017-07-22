Helicopter helps rescue hill walker lost in poor weather after six-hour search

A hill walker who became lost in wind and mist has been rescued following a six-hour search.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) was summoned at 5.30pm on Friday evening after the man lost his way high up on Braeriach and was unable to come down.

A dozen searchers were dropped off as close to the area as possible by rescue helicopter 951 and carried out line searches for the walker across the plateau, a team spokesman said.

CMRT said they battled thick mist, driving drizzle and a strong breeze during the search, which became increasingly demanding as the visibility dropped and darkness eventually descended.

An update on the team's Facebook page said: "(The) casualty was located at 23.30hrs high on the hill then supported / half carried across boulder fields down to a pick-up point below the clouds, from which the aircraft took him to safety.

"Thanks are due to R951 who came back for the sodden hill parties as well ... Made a long night about two hours shorter."