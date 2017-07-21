William and Kate to end tour on a high note at Hamburg concert hall

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's five-day tour of Poland and Germany will come to an end later.

William and Kate will visit the Maritime Museum in Hamburg on Friday afternoon to celebrate the joint UK-German year of science, before attending a special performance by a symphony orchestra at the Elbphilarmonie Concert Hall.

The royal couple will then meet apprentices at the city's Airbus training facilities, before departing for the UK.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are likely to be seen in public again as the family fly home, a day before George's fourth birthday.