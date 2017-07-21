What are the restrictions for drone users?
Drone users must follow a number of restrictions when using the gadgets.
In November 2016, the Civil Aviation Authority launched a website to publish a revised code of conduct, labelled the Drone Code.
The rules say the devices must not be flown:
Above 400ft (120m);
Where you cannot see them;
Near aircraft, airports or airfields;
Within 150ft (50m) of people or property;
Over crowds and built-up areas;
Within 500ft (150m) horizontally of crowds and built-up areas.