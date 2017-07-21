facebook icon twitter icon
Ex-football coach Barry Bennell in court to face 55 child sex offence charges

Former football coach Barry Bennell is due appear in court charged with 55 child sex offences.

Barry Bennell had already pleaded not guilty to 20 child sex offences at a hearing at Chester Crown Court in March
The 63-year-old is expected to enter pleas to 35 of the offences when he appears at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink.

He pleaded not guilty to 20 counts at a Chester Crown Court hearing in March.

The former Crewe Alexandra coach is charged with 42 counts of indecent assault, 11 counts of buggery and two counts of attempted buggery.

The charges relate to 12 complainants and incidents between 1979 and 1991, when the alleged victims were boys aged between eight and 15.

Bennell appeared before South Cheshire Magistrates' Court last month and was remanded in custody.