£6.8m global research unit to tackle spread of superbugs

A £6.8 million Global Health Research Unit that will monitor the rise and spread of drug-resistant superbugs around the world has been launched in the UK.

The facility is based at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute in Hinxton, Cambridgeshire, which has pioneered the mapping of whole genetic codes, or genomes.

Scientists at the Global Health Research Unit will work with colleagues in the Philippines, India, Nigeria and Colombia to investigate and catalogue the DNA of harmful bacterial strains.

The Unit will also supply the resources and training needed to help experts in the field spot and track antimicrobial resistance. Information from the research will be used to inform public health policy in individual countries and around the world.

Funding for the project has come from the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) and is part of the Government's Official Developmental Assistance (ODA) budget which aims to improve health in low and middle-income countries.

Dr David Aanensen, director of the Centre for Genomic Pathogen Surveillance at the Sanger Institute, which will house the new unit, said: "Antibiotic resistance is a major international threat to public health and a global problem, which requires co-ordinated responses across multiple countries.

"This funding will enable us, and partners, to enhance local capacity for research and active genomic surveillance in the Philippines, India, Nigeria and Colombia. Through sampling and sequencing the DNA of resistant and sensitive bacteria within these strategically relevant countries, we will enhance local research capacity while feeding data into national and international surveillance for monitoring and spotting the emergence of resistance."

Prof Sharon Peacock, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said: "With the emergence and global spread of antibiotic resistance, there is a huge need for this type of initiative.

"Low and middle-income countries have the greatest need for assistance, and the four that have been focused on stand to benefit enormously from the impact of this new technology in their own research and healthcare."