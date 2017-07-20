Jeremy Corbyn steps up summer campaign to unseat Tories in marginal seats

Jeremy Corbyn is attacking Theresa May's "Cabinet of chaos" as he sets out on a string of appearances in the Midlands.

The Labour leader is taking his campaign to unseat Tory MPs in marginal seats to Telford as he accuses the Prime Minister of running out of ideas.

He said: "I am delighted to return to Telford on Thursday. I grew up in Shropshire and try to come back whenever I can. It's where I learnt about the principles of community and social justice and the importance of looking after our environment.

"The Conservatives held Telford by just 720 votes this year. We are campaigning to win here at the next general election, whenever it is called.

"The Conservatives have run out of ideas, their Cabinet is in chaos, and ministers are divided over Brexit.

"Labour is a government in waiting.

"We will make the case in Telford for our policies to place wealth, power and opportunity in the hands of the many not the few."