Man arrested over child sex abuse loses anonymity battle

A man suspected of child sex abuse who was arrested but faced no charge can be named after losing a long legal battle to keep his identity secret.

The High Court and Court of Appeal both rejected Tariq Khuja's bid to use privacy laws to stop the press and media naming him after his identity was revealed in open court proceedings.

Described as "a prominent figure in the Oxford area", his identity remained secret while he took his fight to the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land.

By a 5-2 majority, the Supreme Court justices ruled on Wednesday that he had no "reasonable expectation of privacy" under human rights laws and revoked an anonymity order.

Lawyers for the press and media had argued that if he had won his case, coverage of criminal trials would have been handicapped.