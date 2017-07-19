Fairground workers in court over death of girl on blown-away bouncy castle

Two fairground workers are due in court charged with the gross negligence manslaughter of a "bright, beautiful and most loving little girl" who died when a bouncy castle she was playing on blew away.

Summer Grant, aged seven, died from multiple injuries after a strong gust of wind apparently swept the inflatable across a park in Harlow, Essex, on March 26 2016.

Shelby Thurston, 25, and 28-year-old William Thurston of Whitecross Road, Wilburton, near Ely, Cambridgeshire, have been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence.

The pair, who are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, have also been charged with a health and safety offence.

Court papers describe them both as self-employed.

The parents of Summer, who lived in Norwich, paid tribute to her after the tragedy.

Cara Blackie, the girl's mother, said she was "truly heartbroken", adding: "Summer was a bright, beautiful and most loving little girl, it is so unfair that you have been taken, it just doesn't make sense."

Summer's father, Lee Grant, described her as the "most happy, polite and beautiful girl in the world".

He added: "I still can't come to terms she's not here."