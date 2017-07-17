Teenager to face court over series of five 'acid attacks'

A 16-year-old boy is due in court charged in connection with five linked acid attacks which took place in less than 90 minutes in London.

The teenager is charged with 15 offences including grievous bodily harm and possession of an item to discharge a noxious substance, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear before Stratford Youth Court on Monday.

Police said the teenager has been charged with one count of GBH with intent, one count of possession of an item to discharge a noxious substance, three counts of robbery, one count of handling stolen goods, four counts of attempted robbery and five counts of attempted GBH with intent.

Five separate male victims, all on mopeds, were allegedly targeted by two moped-riding attackers on Thursday night.

Earlier on Saturday, a 15-year-old boy who was arrested at an address in Stoke Newington on Friday morning on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery was released on bail until a date in early August.