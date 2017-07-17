Man charged with drug offences after death of girl, 15

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who is suspected of taking a legal high, police said.

Jacob Khanlarian has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (MDMA) and one count of supply of a controlled drug of class B (cannabis).

Devon and Cornwall Police said the 20-year-old, of Newton Abbot, has been remanded in custody to appear before Plymouth Magistrates' Court later today.

The charges follow the death of Leah Kerry, who was found unconscious in Bakers Park in Newton Abbot in the early hours of Saturday.

The teenager was taken to Torbay District Hospital at around 4.50am, where she later died.

Two other girls who were believed to have taken the same substance were taken to hospital as a precaution. Both have since been released.

Detective Superintendent Ken Lamont said: "The law changed in May 2016, they are no longer 'legal highs', new psychoactive substances (NPS) are illegal and so is the selling and distributing of these drugs. That is why this is a criminal investigation.

"There are many different brands of NPS out there, but the one thing we have seen time and time again is no matter the brand, be it Spice or N-Bomb, these substances can kill and we have another tragic case on our hands.

"Talk To Frank is a website that has vital information for people about these type of drugs, and we ask that parents have open and honest conversations with their children about the risks of drugs.

"You don't know what they contain, and you don't know the reaction you may have. It could be fatal. I urge anyone considering taking NPS to think twice and reconsider."

One friend paid tribute to the teenager on Facebook, saying: "Rip Leah. You've been taken way to early I love you so so much beautiful fly high."

Another friend wrote: "I love you beautiful."