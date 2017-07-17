Jeremy Corbyn targeting 95 Tory marginals in summer campaign

Jeremy Corbyn has set out plans for a summer campaign in about 100 target seats along with a "social media blitz" as Labour seeks to keep up its momentum from the General Election.

The Labour leader told the party's MPs and peers about a campaign to target the 95 most marginal Tory-held seats, including 20 in Scotland.

At the final meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party before Westminster's summer recess, Mr Corbyn gave details of the largest campaign the party has mounted outside an election.

Mr Corbyn hopes to visit around 40 of the seats over the summer and a Labour source said the plans received an enthusiastic reception,

"Generally everyone was up for it. We are all just keen to get involved and keep the campaign going," the source said.

The aim of the summer offensive is to demonstrate that Labour has the campaigning momentum to take the party into Government.

The campaign will also promote the message of "hope to transform Britain for the many not the few", particularly in marginal constituencies, a spokesman said.

There will also be a focus on encouraging Labour members to get involved in campaigning, particularly in target seats.