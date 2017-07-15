Two killed in three-vehicle crash on M25

Two people have been killed following an early morning three-vehicle crash on the M25, police have said.

The driver and passenger of a black people carrier died following the collision with a lorry and a third vehicle at junction 12 at around 3.10am on Saturday.

Those travelling in the HGV and the third vehicle managed to escape uninjured, Surrey Police said.

The crash caused major disruption on the M25 and led to the motorway's closure for around seven hours - it was not fully reopened until around 10.15am.

Police and Highways England worked to recover the vehicles for investigation work. The next of kin of those killed have been informed, a police spokesman said.

Crash investigators appealed to anyone who saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage of what happened to call Surrey Police on 01483 639922.