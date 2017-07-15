Crowds out in force as Venus Williams targets sixth Wimbledon title

Venus Williams hopes to secure a sixth Wimbledon title as she battles it out in the final of the tournament.

The 37-year-old will take on 23-year-old Garbine Muguruza on Centre Court in front of a packed crowd.

American Williams could clinch her first grand slam title in nine years, after she last lifted the Wimbledon trophy in 2008.

Spaniard Muguruza is through to the final for the second time in three years - having lost in 2015 to Williams's sister Serena, who is due to give birth to her first child in a few weeks' time.

The winner will take home £2.2 million in prize money, with the runner-up netting £1.1 million.

Crowds flocking to SW19 to enjoy the tennis will see highs of 23C (73F), the Met Office said. But it will be a mainly cloudy day with a slight risk of showers.