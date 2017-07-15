Community leaders demand to know how money for Grenfell victims will be spent

Grenfell community leaders have demanded to know how money collected for victims of the blaze will be distributed, as those who died continue to be identified.

Several millions of pounds in donations have been collected by charities and other groups in the four weeks since the tragedy.

Volunteers and residents at a meeting on Friday said victims have not been consulted on how the money will be spent.

It came after two more of at least 80 people who are believed to have perished in the June 14 tragedy were officially named.

The family of Yahya Hashim, 13, paid tribute to the "kind, polite, loving, generous, thankful and pure-hearted" boy who is believed to have died with his parents Nura Jamal and Hashim Kidir.

Relatives of 82-year-old grandfather Ali Jafari said he "was loved and will be greatly missed by his family and the wider community".

Members of the community held a silent walk around the burnt-out block to honour those who were killed.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick insisted officers are "really, really working on this as hard as we possibly can" to identify the remains of those who died.

Meanwhile, firefighters were called to another blaze at a flat on Testerton Walk in the same estate earlier the same day.

Five engines and an aerial appliance were dispatched, which is now London Fire Brigade's standard for fires in blocks of flats - a change made after Grenfell.

London Fire Brigade said no one was injured in the small flat fire, which was cooking-related.

Two more NHS trusts in England and two schools were added to a growing list of buildings that have failed cladding fire safety checks as part of a safety operation launched in the aftermath of the deadly fire.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council is due to hold its next meeting on July 19, which it said will be open to the media.

It is set to include the election of a new council leader, appointment of a chief executive and a number of petitions and debates, including some on Grenfell Tower.

A public meeting in June on the tragedy was scrapped after then-council leader Nicholas Paget-Brown realised journalists were present.