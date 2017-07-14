Stalker who sent letters to BBC star Sara Cox to be sentenced

A stalker who sent a series of letters to BBC Radio 2 star Sara Cox will be sentenced for harassing her and for hoarding indecent images of children.

Anthony Collins, 49, pleaded guilty on February 11 to harassment relating to notes posted to the 42-year-old Bolton-born host of The Great Pottery Throw Down on BBC Two.

Collins sent the star letters handwritten in felt-tip pen along with a printed photo of Cox, asking her to invite him to Radio 2's studios.

In the notes, he also told Cox he was lonely, that his friends were dead, that he suffered from bipolar disorder and that his brother had drowned in a river.

When Collins, of Afghan Road, Chatham, Kent, was arrested on February 10, police found indecent images of children, Medway Magistrates' Court heard at the time.

In addition to admitting harassment, Collins pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing indecent images and two counts of making indecent images of children.

Collins will be sentenced by Judge Martin Joy at Maidstone Crown Court from 2pm.