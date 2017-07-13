Hopes of nation rest on Johanna Konta as she competes in Wimbledon semi-final

Britain's Wimbledon hopes rest on Johanna Konta after defending champion Andy Murray crashed out of the tournament.

Konta will play five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams second on Centre Court, as she continues her bid to become the first British woman to win the title in 40 years.

The 26-year-old is the last Briton standing in the singles competition after Murray lost his quarter-final battle against Sam Querrey.

Konta became the first British woman to reach the semi-finals since Virginia Wade in 1978 after holding her nerve in a nail-biting three-set match on Tuesday.

A raucous crowd cheered Konta on as she came from one set down to win 6-7 7-6 6-4 against world number two Simona Halep.

She admitted after that the support had given her "goosebumps".

If Konta wins she will be the first British woman to reach the final since Wade lifted the trophy in 1977.

Wade, who watched Konta's quarter-final from the Royal Box, said she was "ultra-impressed" by her performance.

Murray has also backed her chances, saying there is "no reason why she can't do it".

He said: " I hope she goes on to win the tournament. She's certainly got a fantastic chance."

Konta will face a nervous wait before stepping out on Centre Court.

Beforehand, Garbine Muguruza and Magdalena Rybarikova will battle it out for the second spot in the women's final.

Home fans will also be able to cheer on Briton Jamie Murray and Swiss player Martina Hingis in the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles.

It has been a history-making tournament for British singles hopefuls Murray and Konta.

Their success in the fourth round marked the first time a British man and woman have made it through to the quarter-finals since Roger Taylor and Wade in 1973.