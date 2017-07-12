King of Spain tells MPs Brexit deal must give citizens future certainty

The King of Spain has said any Brexit deal must give the thousands of his compatriots in Britain, and UK expats in his country, "sufficient assurance and certainty" over their futures.

King Felipe said those citizens have a "legitimate expectation of decent and stable living conditions", as European Commission chief negotiator Michel Barnier again criticised the offer made by Prime Minister Theresa May on EU nationals living in the UK .

Addressing MPs and peers in Parliament's Royal Gallery, the King said Brexit "saddens" Spain but that it "fully respects" the will of the British people.

The King went on: "At the bilateral level, our governments must work with determination to maintain and even improve the network of relations we have built within the European project.

"This is something that our societies - which are so profoundly intertwined - truly demand of us.

"Given these circumstances, we must particularly bear in mind the thousands of Britons and Spaniards who live in each of our nations, who form a sound foundation for our relations.

"Those citizens have a legitimate expectation of decent and stable living conditions, for themselves and their families.

"I therefore urge our two governments to continue working to ensure that the agreement on the UK's withdrawal from the EU provides sufficient assurance and certainty."