Blood test for pancreatic cancer could be game changer, scientists hope

A new blood test that can detect early signs of pancreatic cancer could be game changer for patients at risk from the deadly disease, scientists believe.

The test, based on two biomarker proteins, has the potential to flag up pancreatic cancer long before any symptoms appear, making early life-saving treatment possible.

Pancreatic cancer has a notoriously low survival rate because it is frequently diagnosed too late.

Each year, around 9,600 people in the UK are told they have pancreatic cancer and 8,800 die from the disease. Only about 3% of patients in England and Wales survive for five years, according to latest figures.

The new test, described in the journal Science Translational Medicine, was developed by US scientists who used stem cell technology to turn the clock back on late-stage pancreatic cancer cells, allowing them to monitor their early development.

The genetically reprogrammed cells secreted blood markers as they progressed from stage-to-stage.

One, plasma thrombospondin-2 (THBS2), turned out to be especially promising. Combined with a known later-stage biomarker called CA19-9, it proved reliable at detecting cancer in hundreds of blood plasma samples donated by patients.

Further work refined the test so that it identified different stages of cancer. It was also able to distinguish between cancer and pancreatitis, a non-cancerous condition that causes the pancreas to become inflamed.

Dr Robert Vonderheide, director of the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania, where the test was developed, said: " Early detection of cancer has had a critical influence on lessening the impact of many types of cancer, including breast, colon, and cervical cancer.

"A long standing concern has been that patients with pancreatic cancer are often not diagnosed until it is too late for the best chance at effective treatment. Having a biomarker test for this disease could dramatically alter the outlook for these patients."

Next the scientists plan to test blood samples donated by pancreatic patients before they were diagnosed. The aim is to see how well the test can identify cancer in patients showing no symptoms.

People at risk of pancreatic cancer include those with a close relative who has had the disease, or who carry genes linked to the disease, or suddenly developed diabetes after the age of 50.

The test was able to detect genuine cases of early stage pancreatic cancer with an accuracy of 98%. It had a specificity - the ability to identify non-cancerous cases and avoid false positive results - of 87%.

Leanne Reynolds, head of research at the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: "We urgently need to find new ways to diagnose pancreatic cancer earlier.

"Around 80% of people with the disease are diagnosed at an advanced stage, when surgery, the only treatment that can save lives, is no longer possible.

"Currently, there isn't a reliable blood test to detect pancreatic cancer at an early stage and finding such a test would be a game changer for tackling the disease.

"This research looks particularly promising as it has the potential to lead to a tool to pick up pancreatic cancer earlier in people at high risk of developing the disease.

"However, it is important to remember that any new blood test would be several years away.

"We now need more research to be undertaken to see if this research could lead to an effective screening tool for pancreatic cancer."