Andy Murray seeking place in Wimbledon semi-final after Konta success

Andy Murray will be hoping to replicate the success of fellow British star Johanna Konta when he plays for a place in Wimbledon's semi-finals.

Murray will take on American Sam Querrey first on Centre Court in his tenth quarter-final at the tournament.

The clash comes one day after Konta became the first British woman to make it to the semi-finals of Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

The British tennis star held her nerve in a nail-biting three-set match against world number two Simona Halep, coming from one set down to win 6-7 7-6 6-4.

Wade, who was also the last British woman to lift the Wimbledon trophy in 1977, watched on from the Royal Box and said she was "ultra-impressed" by Konta's performance.

Men's singles title favourite Roger Federer will take to Centre Court second on Wednesday in his quarter-final against Milos Raonic.

On Court One, Novak Djokovic will face Tomas Berdych and beforehand Gilles Muller will play Marin Cilic.

Elsewhere, home fans could have reason to cheer when Heather Watson and Finnish partner Henri Kontinen continue their defence of the mixed doubles title on Court Two.

Players and spectators will be hoping for drier weather after a soggy day at the Championships on Tuesday.

Matches were suspended throughout the day on outside courts before play was abandoned completely in the early evening.