'No Contraceptives' demo held ahead of international family planning summit

Campaigners have held a "No Contraceptives" clinic in London ahead of an international summit on family planning in the world's poorest countries.

It is estimated that around 214 million women globally do not have access to contraceptives, leaving them vulnerable to stillbirths and maternal deaths.

A queue of 214 protesters formed outside a pop-up clinic in Soho, central London, to highlight their plight.

The event has been held to mark the Family Planning Summit in the capital on Tuesday, co-hosted by the UK Government, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

International Development Secretary Priti Patel will announce an increased support package from the UK until 2022 at the summit.

She said: "It's truly astonishing that in today's world there are still 214 million women around the world who do not want to get pregnant, but who are not currently using modern methods of family planning.

"We are supporting the world's poorest women to take control of their lives, so they can finish their education, get better jobs and in turn provide for their smaller, planned families rather than being trapped in a cycle of grinding poverty through unplanned pregnancies."

It is estimated that the UK aid will help provide 20 million women with voluntary contraception and prevent around 6,000 maternal deaths, 44,000 new-born deaths and 75,000 stillbirths every year.