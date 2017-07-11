Man accused of acid attack on aspiring model and cousin appears in court

A man accused of throwing acid at an aspiring model and her cousin through their car window has appeared in court.

Resham Khan, 21, and Jameel Muhktar, 37, were left with life-changing injuries after the attack on Ms Khan's 21st birthday in Beckton, east London.

John Tomlin appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 25-year-old smiled and blew kisses from the dock to his supporters in the public gallery as he was led away.

Tomlin, of Colman Road, Canning Town, east London, handed himself in to police on Sunday.

He was remanded in custody and ordered to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 8.

Both victims suffered horrific face and neck injuries in the attack that took place at 9.13am on Tollgate Road on June 21.

In the days afterwards, Ms Khan said: "I'm devastated. I keep wondering if my life will ever be the same."

Mr Mukhtar said he feels "emotionally wrecked" and "in continuous pain".