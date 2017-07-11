'Leeway' to invest more in services, Tory MP and NHS doctor Daniel Poulter says

There is "leeway" to invest " a little bit more" in "very important" public services, a Tory backbencher has argued.

Dr Daniel Poulter urged his party to look again at the issue as he told MPs public services were "under real pressure" at the moment

The MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, who works part time as an NHS hospital doctor, made his case during a Westminster Hall debate on balancing the public finances, brought by former Tory chief whip Mark Harper.

Making an intervention during Mr Harper's speech, Dr Poulter, a former health minister, said: "He's right to highlight the importance of jobs, growth and apprenticeships and things that should be at the forefront of any general election debate in any normal time.

"But would he also agree with me that public services are under real pressure at the moment and I think we have to recognise that and I speak as someone who works in those public services and I see that in my working life there.

"And according to the latest forecast, the target, a structural deficit of less than 2% of national income in 2020/21 would be comfortably met by sticking to the current tax and spending plans, so there is (about) £25 billion pounds worth of leeway to invest a little bit more in those very important public services whilst at the time paying down the deficit in a responsible manner."

Labour has sought to keep up the pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May over public sector pay, urging Tory MPs to support the lifting of the 1% cap.

Education Secretary Justine Greening confirmed teachers faced another year of pay restraint, prompting fresh warnings from unions of a classroom staffing crisis with more leaving the profession.

The announcement came amid growing unease among Tory MPs at the impact the continued cap, effectively a real-terms pay cut, is having on the public sector, a mood Labour is keen to exploit.

Mr Harper urged MPs to back the Chancellor in making his "balanced budget judgement".

He said: "What we can't do is each week have a particular story that's running around, we then decide that happens to be the flavour of the month and then when we get to the Budget, we discover we've run out of money. That's not the right way to run a sensible Government.

"Any Government worth its salt needs to stick with sound public finances. That's how you get the growth and the jobs and the investment in our public services that we all depend on.

"There are always more pressures than can be paid for, for public spending, it's a difficult job for the Chancellor to balance all of those things and what we need to do as Conservative colleagues is to give him the space, listen to all of that input, we can make those bids to him privately and then he needs to balance all of those things, taking it all into account, come up with that balanced budget judgement in the autumn.

"We need to back the Chancellor and that means we will then be backing our country, backing its growth prospects and backing the prospects for jobs, growth and prosperity for all of our constituents."

SNP Westminster deputy leader Kirsty Blackman claimed there were a "huge number" of Conservative members "who live on a different planet to the rest of us".

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Peter Dowd attacked "huge and deep unfair" budget cuts to public services.

He said: "We were told there was no magic money tree which could be picked to solve the nation's financial problems. If anything was magic, it was what turned into a cherry tree and the Prime Minster proceeded to pick the cherries and hand at least a billion pounds worth to DUP to keep her in Number 10."