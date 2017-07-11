Government rejects suggested delay to Donald Trump's state visit

Calls to delay President Donald Trump's controversial state visit to the UK until 2020 have been dismissed by the Government.

Conservative former minister Crispin Blunt suggested the US president's visit should coincide with the 400th anniversary of the pilgrims setting sail for America on the Mayflower, which will take place in 2020.

However Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan insisted the state visit was "already in train".

Theresa May invited Mr Trump on a state visit to the UK shortly after he came into office however there was no mention of the visit in last month's Queen's Speech, prompting speculation that it had been put on hold.

Mr Blunt, speaking during Foreign Office questions, said: "The importance of this anniversary in British-American relations can hardly be overstated.

"Would it not be a more suitable date for a state visit from the President of the United States to have it in 2020 to mark this, rather in the months to come?"

Sir Alan replied: "Well I note the suggestion of my honourable friend but that matter is already in train and the visit offer to the president stands."

British and American officials are believed to be considering a date in 2018 for the visit.

The White House has also denied rumours that the president was concerned about potential protests during his visit after m ore than 1.8 million people signed a petition calling for Mrs May to withdraw the invitation.