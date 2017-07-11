Charges could be made 'if appropriate' after contaminated blood inquiry

Criminal charges could be brought against those implicated by the NHS contaminated blood scandal inquiry, according to a health minister.

Philip Dunne told MPs he expects the new inquiry to have the "ability to do the same thing" as the Hillsborough disaster probe, with information to be passed on to the police if appropriate.

Mr Dunne's remarks came after Labour's Diana Johnson said Theresa May has " earned a place in history" by launching an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal.

Ms Johnson thanked the Prime Minister for giving victims and their families the "justice they have so long been denied".

She said Mrs May had "put party politics aside" to give people "the basic right to answers", but said there were "still questions to be answered on the detail of the inquiry".

Mrs May and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt agreed on the need for a probe into the scandal, which is said to have killed more than 2,400 people.

It occurred when haemophiliacs and other patients were infected with hepatitis C and HIV from blood products during the 1970s and 1980s.

The decision for an inquiry came hours before an urgent debate on the issue in the Commons.

Speaking in the debate, Tory MP Kevin Foster (Torbay) asked Mr Dunne: " Will you confirm, in terms of drawing up the scope of the inquiry, we will be careful not to do anything that would endanger any future trials?

"Also, would you further emphasise that anyone with information must make sure it's made available to the police."

Mr Dunne replied: "You will recollect from the recent Hillsborough inquiry that it gave rise to certain information, which was made available to the police which led to certain charges being made.

"We would envisage that the inquiry which is established will have the ability to do the same thing, if that is appropriate."

Ms Johnson, a former shadow health minister w ho has campaigned on the issue for many years, demanded a "Hillsborough-style inquiry" into the failings, which she described as "one of the worst peacetime disasters" in British history.

She earlier told the Commons: "In welcoming this announcement we must also be mindful of those who will never see its results - the more than 2,400 people who have tragically lost their lives, many never even knew of the true scale of the scandal that was happening to them.

"Those affected and their families will be waiting anxiously to know that the Prime Minister's announcement will truly give them the justice they have so long been denied.

"But today the Prime Minister has earned a place in history as someone who has listened to an issue which her predecessors had ignored and put party politics aside in the name of giving the people the basic right to answers, and for that she has my gratitude."

Liberal Democrat former health minister Norman Lamb warned t he inquiry must take place urgently to help survivors in desperate need of help, adding there is a "danger" the process could "go on for years and leave them still waiting for some support".

The UK imported supplies of the clotting agent Factor VIII from the US, some of which turned out to be infected and much of the plasma used to make the product came from donors like prison inmates in the US, who sold their blood.

SNP health spokeswoman Philippa Whitford said there is a need to examine UK producers.

She said: " The UK producers have often been found wanting in the quality of product that they came up with.

"So we mustn't pat ourselves on the back and imagine that the UK product was somehow safe and this was all due to the US.

"We need to follow this right down and get the answers.

"I think the people have been failed so many times over and over, it is crucial this does not happen again."