Workers at four hospitals in London to strike for seven days in pay row

Cleaners, porters and security guards at four London hospitals are to stage a seven-day strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite at Barts Health NHS Trust, employed by Serco, will walk out from Tuesday following a three-day stoppage last week, and plan further industrial action in the coming weeks.

Unite national officer, Colenzo Jarret-Thorpe said: "Low-paid workers who keep our hospitals clean, safe and running smoothly are not prepared to get poorer while the multimillion-pound privateer Serco rakes in millions.

"Unite members working for Serco at Barts are refusing to accept 1% after seeing their real living standards drop year on year.

"Last week's industrial action was solidly supported and they are determined to get a decent pay increase of an extra 30p per hour.

"Workers regularly report getting home late, tired and sore from the intense workload heaped on them by Serco - they deserve better treatment and better pay.

"We urge Serco to get around the negotiating table and resolve this dispute."

The dispute involves workers at Whipps Cross University Hospital, Royal London Hospital, St Bartholomew's Hospital and Mile End Hospital.

Phil Mitchell, Serco's contract director, said: "We believe strongly in ensuring our dedicated team are rewarded fairly, which is why we agreed with the Trust to pay all our team members a minimum of the London Living Wage from day one.

"This resulted in an increase in pay for over 230 team members and benefited over 110 permanent staff by an average of 3.5%. For those team members on higher salaries, we have offered a pay increase for this year which is in line with that for NHS staff.

"We're determined to ensure that Unite's action does not impact on patients. We have robust plans in place aimed at ensuring we can continue to support the Trust's hospitals to operate as normal during the planned action."