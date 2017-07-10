Murray and Konta targeting Wimbledon quarter-finals on Manic Monday

Britain's Andy Murray and Johanna Konta will fight to reach Wimbledon's quarter-finals on Manic Monday - one of the most hotly anticipated days of the tournament.

Defending champion and world number one Murray will play second on Centre Court, taking on Frenchman Benoit Paire, who has made it through to the final 16 for the first time.

Konta is up first on Court One, where she will need to beat France's Caroline Garcia to reach the next stage of the competition.

The bookmakers' favourite is the first British woman through to the fourth round of the singles at Wimbledon since Laura Robson in 2013, and only the third to reach the last 16 since 1985.

The second Monday of Wimbledon promises a thrilling day of tennis for fans flocking to SW19, with the last 16 men and women in the singles draw all scheduled to play.

Crowd-pleasers Marcus Willis and Jay Clarke, who are competing in their second tournament together, are set to play in the next round of the men's doubles.

The British pair caused an upset when they knocked out defending champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut on Saturday, watched by a raucous crowd.

Tennis heavyweights Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are among those battling for a place in the men's singles quarter-finals.

Federer will play Grigor Dimitrov third on Centre Court, Nadal will take on Gilles Muller second on Court One, before Djokovic faces Adrian Mannarino on the same court.

Venus Williams, the only major champion left in the women's draw, will hope to take one step closer to the Wimbledon title when she plays Croatia's Ana Konjuh first on Centre Court.